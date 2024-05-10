Google Helped Make an Exquisitely Detailed Map of a Tiny Piece of the Human Brain

(MIT Technology Review) – A team led by scientists from Harvard and Google has created a 3D, nanoscale-resolution map of a single cubic millimeter of the human brain. Although the map covers just a fraction of the organ—a whole brain is a million times larger—that piece contains roughly 57,000 cells, about 230 millimeters of blood vessels, and nearly 150 million synapses. It is currently the highest-resolution picture of the human brain ever created. (Read More)