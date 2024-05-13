First Person to Receive a Genetically Modified Pig Kidney Transplant Dies Nearly 2 Months Later
(Associated Press) – The first recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant has died nearly two months after he underwent the procedure, his family and the hospital that performed the surgery said Saturday. Richard “Rick” Slayman had the transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital in March at the age of 62. Surgeons said they believed the pig kidney would last for at least two years. (Read More)