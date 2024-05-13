Suddenly There Aren’t Enough Babies. The Whole World Is Alarmed.
May 13, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – The world is at a startling demographic milestone. Sometime soon, the global fertility rate will drop below the point needed to keep population constant. It may have already happened. Fertility is falling almost everywhere, for women across all levels of income, education and labor-force participation. The falling birthrates come with huge implications for the way people live, how economies grow and the standings of the world’s superpowers. (Read More)