Schumer’s Long-Awaited AI ‘Road Map’ Is Coming This Week. It Will Cost Billions.

(Washington Post via MSN) – A bipartisan group of senators, including Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, will unveil a long-awaited “road map” this week for regulating artificial intelligence, directing Congress to infuse billions of dollars into research and development of the technology while addressing its potential harms. The sprawling directive comes almost a year after Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for an “all hands on deck” push to regulate AI, saying Congress needed to accomplish years of work in months. (Read More)