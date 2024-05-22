A New Edition of HEC Forum Is Now Available
May 22, 2024
HEC Forum (vol. 36, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Clinical Ethics Consultation in Chronic Illness: Challenging Epistemic Injustice Through Epistemic Modesty” by Tatjana Weidmann-Hügle and Settimio Monteverde
- “Ethical Issues in Sperm, Egg and Embryo Donation: Islamic Shia Perspectives” by Md Shaikh Farid
- “Living Organ Donation for Transplantation in Bangladesh: Reality and Problems” by Md. Sanwar Siraj
- “Civility in Health Care: A Moral Imperative” by Joel M. Geiderman, et al.