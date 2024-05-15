Inside Facebook’s Free-Sperm Economy

(The Cut) – Frustrated with the industry’s high fees, some women have gone online to meet men eager to donate their semen.

Deliso and her wife worried about the legalities and emotional entanglements that could come with nontraditional paths to conception. They had considered asking someone they knew to give them sperm, but they were concerned that whoever they picked might try to “butt in” on the child’s life. “We wanted the full parental rights,” says Deliso. Ultimately, their friends talked them through the Facebook process and helped them weed out guys who seemed “creepy.” (Read More)