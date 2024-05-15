As the FDA Evaluates Ecstasy Treatment for PTSD, Questions Mount About the Evidence

(NPR) – Clinical trials have inspired optimism in the drug for its potential to help the millions of Americans who experience PTSD. Accounts from some of those who’ve participated in the trials describe the treatment as transformational. But new and troubling questions about this research are now threatening to upset the final stretch in the drug’s path to market.

The allegations surfaced in a draft report released in March by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, a nonprofit that evaluates clinical trials and drug prices, which found “substantial concerns about the validity of the results” of the MDMA clinical trials. (Read More)