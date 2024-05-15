Lots of Drug Companies Talk About Putting Patients First–But This One Actually Did

(NPR) – In April, the co-CEOs of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals fulfilled a promise they made years earlier to people with the deadly disease ALS. Justin Klee and Josh Cohen, who started Amylyx while they were students at Brown University, announced that the company would voluntarily stop selling an ALS drug that had brought in $380 million in 2023. The reason: A large study had found that the drug — called Relyvrio in the U.S. and Albrioza in Canada — wasn’t helping people with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig’s disease. (Read More)