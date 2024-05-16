Justice Department Formally Moves to Reclassify Marijuana as a Less Dangerous Drug in Historic Shift
(Associated Press) – The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy. A proposed rule sent to the federal register recognizes the medical uses of cannabis and acknowledges it has less potential for abuse than some of the nation’s most dangerous drugs. The plan approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland would not legalize marijuana outright for recreational use. (Read More)