Teen Who Ate Spicy Tortilla Chip Died of High Chile Consumption and Had a Heart Defect, Autopsy Says

(Associated Press) – A Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media died from eating a large quantity of chile pepper extract and also had a congenital heart defect, according to autopsy results obtained by The Associated Press. Harris Wolobah, a 10th grader from the city of Worcester, died on Sept. 1, 2023, after eating the Paqui chip as part of the manufacturer’s “One Chip Challenge.” (Read More)