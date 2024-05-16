Teen Who Ate Spicy Tortilla Chip Died of High Chile Consumption and Had a Heart Defect, Autopsy Says

May 16, 2024

(Associated Press) – A Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge on social media died from eating a large quantity of chile pepper extract and also had a congenital heart defect, according to autopsy results obtained by The Associated Press. Harris Wolobah, a 10th grader from the city of Worcester, died on Sept. 1, 2023, after eating the Paqui chip as part of the manufacturer’s “One Chip Challenge.” (Read More)

Posted in Informed Consent, News, Pediatric

