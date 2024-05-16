Meta Faces Fresh Probe Over ‘Addictive’ Effect on Kids

(Wired) – The European Union has opened an investigation into Facebook and Instagram for the platforms’ potentially addictive effects on children, echoing two similar probes opened into TikTok earlier this year.

Meta-owned platforms will be investigated for their addictive and “rabbit hole” effects, and whether young users were being fed too much content about depression or unrealistic body images. Investigators will also probe whether underage children below 13 years old are being effectively blocked from using the services. (Read More)