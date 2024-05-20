High Levels of Weedkiller Found in More Than Half of Sperm Samples, Study Finds

May 20, 2024

(The Guardian) – More than 55% of sperm samples from a French infertility clinic contained high levels of glyphosate, the world’s most common weedkiller, raising further questions about the chemical’s impact on reproductive health and overall safety, a new study found.

The new research also found evidence of impacts on DNA and a correlation between glyphosate levels and oxidative stress on seminal plasma, suggesting significant impacts on fertility and reproductive health. (Read More)

