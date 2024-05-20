OpenAI’s Leaders Say They’ll ‘Keep Elevating’ Safety After Disbanding Their Existential Dangers Team

(Quartz) – Artificial intelligence is going to become more ingrained in our day-to-day lives — and OpenAI’s leadership wants the world to know it’s taking the risks seriously after the company shuttered the team responsible for AI’s existential dangers.

In a post on X co-signed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and President Greg Brockman, the executives said they are continuing to lay the groundwork for deploying increasingly capable AI models in a safe way. But, they wrote, the future will be “harder than the past.” (Read More)