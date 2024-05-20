Weight-Loss Promoters Are Reeling After TikTok Crackdown

(Washington Post via MSN) – TikTok has emerged as a go-to hub for information on how to obtain GLP-1 drugs, such as Ozempic, that have become blockbusters and cultural sensations thanks to how they help people lose weight. Seeking to rein in promotional videos, the company says the new rules are intended to block body-shaming imagery and related harmful messages. The changes are disrupting a commercial ecosystem that set off concerns about inappropriate weight-loss messages as it exploded in size. Some users are changing the way they talk about the medications and switching to other social platforms. (Read More)