Google Is About to Change the Whole Internet–Again: The Company’s All-In Investment in AI

(New York Magazine) – The biggest mystery surrounding Google over the past year has concerned its core product, its original and still primary source of revenue: Will search engines be replaced by AI chatbots? In May, the company offered some clarity: “In the next era of search, AI will do the work so you don’t have to,” according to a video announcing that AI Overviews, Google’s new name for AI-generated answers, would soon be showing up at the top of users’ results pages. It’s a half-step into a future in which the internet, when given a query, doesn’t provide links and clues — it simply answers.

Any revision of Google's search engine is consequential. The search box is one of the main interfaces through which people interact with the internet, their computers, and their phones.