Prescription Drug Ads Should Soon Start Looking Noticeably Different
May 20, 2024
(Axios) – A new chapter in drug advertising begins Monday when a federal transparency rule takes effect requiring commercials to clearly spell out potential side effects and when a person should avoid the medicine. Why it matters: The effort, more than a decade in the making, could demystify those rapid-fire disclaimers at the end of TV and radio ads through steps like simultaneous text that is displayed long enough to be read easily. (Read More)