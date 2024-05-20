“I Lost Trust”: Why the OpenAI Team in Charge of Safeguarding Humanity Imploded

(Vox) – For months, OpenAI has been losing employees who care deeply about making sure AI is safe. Now, the company is positively hemorrhaging them.

Ilya Sutskever and Jan Leike announced their departures from OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, on Tuesday. They were the leaders of the company’s superalignment team — the team tasked with ensuring that AI stays aligned with the goals of its makers, rather than acting unpredictably and harming humanity.

They're not the only ones who've left. Since last November — when OpenAI's board tried to fire CEO Sam Altman only to see him quickly claw his way back to power — at least five more of the company's most safety-conscious employees have either quit or been pushed out.