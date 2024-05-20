PM Apologizes After Infected Blood Scandal Cover-Up

(BBC) – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he is truly sorry for the failures over the infected blood scandal, calling it a decades-long moral failure. He was responding to the public inquiry’s report into the scandal, which has seen 30,000 people infected from contaminated blood treatments. It found authorities covered up the scandal and exposed victims to unacceptable risks. Mr Sunak described it as a “day of shame for the British state”. (Read More)