A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
May 27, 2024
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 27, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “No (true) right to Die: Barriers in access to Physician-Assisted Death in Case of psychiatric Disease, advanced Dementia or multiple geriatric Syndromes in the Netherlands” by Caroline van den Ende and Eva Constance Alida Asscher
- “A critical View on Using ‘Life not worth Living’ in the Bioethics of Assisted Reproduction” by Agnes Elisabeth Kandlbinder
- “Epistemic (in)Justice, Social Identity and the Black Box Problem in Patient Care” by Muneerah Khan and Cornelius Ewuoso