A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available
May 29, 2024
Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 5, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include
- “A Paradigm Shift? — On the Ethics of medical large Language Models” by Thomas Grote and Philipp Berens
- “The selective Deployment of AI in Healthcare: An ethical Algorithm for Algorithms” by Robert Vandersluis and Julian Savulescu
- “Weighing the moral Status of Brain Organoids and Research Animals” by Julian J. Koplin
- “Conscientious Refusal or conscientious Provision: We can’t Have both” by Ryan Kulesa and Alberto Giubilini