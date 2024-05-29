A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

May 29, 2024

Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 5, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include 

  • “A Paradigm Shift? — On the Ethics of medical large Language Models” by Thomas Grote and Philipp Berens 
  • “The selective Deployment of AI in Healthcare: An ethical Algorithm for Algorithms” by Robert Vandersluis and Julian Savulescu 
  • “Weighing the moral Status of Brain Organoids and Research Animals” by Julian J. Koplin 
  • “Conscientious Refusal or conscientious Provision: We can’t Have both” by Ryan Kulesa and Alberto Giubilini 

 

