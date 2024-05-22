Neuralink’s First User Is ‘Constantly Multitasking’ with His Brain Implant

(Wired) – The experimental device has given Arbaugh, now 30, a sense of independence. Before, using a mouth-stick required someone to position him upright. If he dropped his mouth-stick, it needed to be picked up for him. And he couldn’t use it for long or he’d develop sores. With the Neuralink device, he has nearly full control of a computer. He can browse the web and play computer games whenever he wants, and Neuralink says he has set the human record for cursor control with a BCI.

Arbaugh isn’t the first person to get a BCI; one recipient, Nathan Copeland, has had one for nine years. Beyond Neuralink, several other companies are working to commercialize BCIs to help people with paralysis, mental health disorders, and even blindness. Arbaugh recently spoke with WIRED via Zoom to talk about his experience in the Neuralink study. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. (Read More)