That Viral Video Showing a Head Transplant Is a Fake. But It Might Be Real Someday.

(MIT Technology Review) – We can report that BrainBridge is not a real company—it’s not incorporated anywhere. The video was made by Hashem Al-Ghaili, a Yemeni science communicator and film director who made a viral video in 2022 called “EctoLife” about artificial wombs that also left journalists scrambling to determine if it was real or not.

Yet BrainBridge is not merely a provocative work of art. This video is better understood as the first public billboard for a hugely controversial scheme to defeat death that’s recently been gaining attention among some life-extension proponents and entrepreneurs. (Read More)