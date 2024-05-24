Gay and Bisexual Men Can Donate Blood and Organs But Not Tissues Like Corneas

(NPR) – Until 2015, men who have had sex with another man weren’t allowed to donate blood – and there were still limits on their donations until last year, when the federal government lifted those. Restrictions on organ donations were reduced in 2020.

But the FDA’s restrictions on donated tissue, a catchall term encompassing everything from a person’s eyes to their skin and ligaments, remain in place. Advocates, lawmakers, and groups focused on removing barriers to cornea donations, in particular, said they are frustrated the FDA hasn’t heeded their calls. They want to align the guidelines for tissue donated by gay and bisexual men with those that apply to the rest of the human body. (Read More)