OpenAI Has a New Safety Committee–And of Course It Includes Sam Altman

(Quartz) – OpenAI has formed a new safety and security committee after its existential dangers team was disbanded earlier this month. The new oversight team will be led by board chair Bret Taylor, directors Adam D’Angelo and Nicole Seligman, and OpenAI’s chief executive Sam Altman, the artificial intelligence company announced Tuesday. The committee’s first task will be to evaluate and develop OpenAI’s processes and safeguards over the next 90 days, the company said. (Read More)