The Immune System Can Sabotage Gene Therapies–Can Scientists Rein It In?

(Nature) – The field of gene therapy has blossomed over the past decade, generating a stream of official approvals for various treatments and a burgeoning pipeline of clinical trials. But the inability to administer more than one dose of a virus carrying restorative genes limits what gene therapy can do. At the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, on 7–11 May, researchers presented myriad potential ways of overcoming the problem, from suppressing immune responses to cloaking the virus or leaving it out altogether. (Read More)