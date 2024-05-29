Neuralink Rival Sets Brain-Chip Record with 4,096 Electrodes on Human Brain

(Ars Technica) – Brain-computer interface company Precision Neuroscience says that it has set a new world record for the number of neuron-tapping electrodes placed on a living human’s brain—4,096, surpassing the previous record of 2,048 set last year, according to an announcement from the company on Tuesday.

The high density of electrodes allows neuroscientists to map the activity of neurons at unprecedented resolution, which will ultimately help them to better decode thoughts into intended actions. (Read More)