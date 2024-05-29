Warnings Grow About Unlicensed Cosmetic Treatment Providers
May 29, 2024
(Axios) – The increasing demand for cosmetic procedures like Botox injections, dermal fillers and fat-dissolving treatments at popular medical spas has raised growing alarm about risky care from unlicensed providers. Why it matters: A patchwork of state rules governing these facilities are often poorly enforced, leaving consumers more vulnerable to infection and potentially disfiguring and even life-threatening consequences, experts say. (Read More)