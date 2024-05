How the Pandemic Gave Power to Superbugs

(NPR) – Antibiotics cannot cure COVID. They don’t help a bit. And yet, new data shows that, during the pandemic, COVID patients were given antibiotics – a lot of antibiotics. That’s bad because the overuse of antibiotics can breed superbugs that

are resistant to medications. The impact of this pandemic overuse has

lingered even as the pandemic has faded.

So how did this unfortunate turn of events come to be? A series of new reports and papers shed light. (Read More)