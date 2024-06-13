Expert Panel Develops New Definition of Long COVID

(Medical Xpress) – A new proposed definition for long COVID could help patients get the help they need, a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says. Long COVID is a chronic condition that occurs after COVID-19 infection and is present for at least three months, the new definition holds.

Federal officials asked the National Academies to take up the issue of defining long COVID, given that the lack of a consensus definition for it has led to difficulties in diagnosis and treatment of the disorder. (Read More)