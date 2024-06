9/11 Responders May Face Higher Odds for Dementia

(U.S. News & World Report) – After helping America through one of its worst tragedies, some responders to the events of 9/11 may now face another foe: Heightened risks for dementia. A new study looks at the health of thousands of firemen, construction workers and others who worked at the World Trade Center (WTC) site for almost a year after the attacks. Many were exposed to high levels of toxic dust. (Read More)