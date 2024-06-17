Older Women Are Being Significantly Shortchanged by Medical Research

(Washington Post via Yahoo! News) – Medical research has shortchanged women for decades. This is particularly true of older women, leaving physicians without critically important information about how to best manage their health. Late last year, the Biden administration promised to address this problem with a new effort called the White House Initiative on Women’s Health Research. That inspires a compelling question: What priorities should be on the initiative’s list when it comes to older women? (Read More)