Ex-Meta Experts at AI-Biotech Startup Offer Tool to Create New Molecules

(Axios) – An AI-meets-biotech company launching Tuesday is releasing a tool to help scientists craft entirely new molecules in a process they say mirrors half a billion years of evolution. The big picture: Researchers are pushing hard to try to use AI to create new molecules in order to engineer better medicines, biofuels and materials. AI tools are now being developed in an effort to more quickly determine a protein’s structure, generate biological molecules with enhanced functions and design new gene editors. (Read More)