States Fail to Track Abuses in Foster Care Facilities Housing Thousands of Children, US Says
June 26, 2024
(ABC News) – Many states are failing to track how frequently children in foster care facilities are abused, sexually assaulted or improperly restrained, leaving them vulnerable to mistreatment, the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said in a report Wednesday.
The findings come as hotel heiress Paris Hilton heads to Congress to lobby in person on the problem.