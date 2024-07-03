A New Edition of Bioethics Is Now Available

July 3, 2024

Bioethics (vol. 38, no. 6, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

“Mobile Health Technology and Empowerment” by Karola V. Kreitmair

“Can digital Health Democratize Health Care?” by Tereza Hendl and Ayush Shukla

“Does a Lack of Emotions Make Chatbots unfit to Be Psychotherapists?” by Mehrdad Rahsepar Meadi, et al.

“Four Shades of Paternalism in Doctor–Patient Communication and their ethical Implications” by Anniken Fleisje

