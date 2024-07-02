A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available

The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

“Injecting Artificial Intelligence into Medicine” by I.S. Kohane

“Why We Support and Encourage the Use of Large Language Models in NEJM AI Submissions” by D. Koller, et al.

“Use of GPT-4 to Diagnose Complex Clinical Cases” by A.V. Eriksen, S. Möller and J. Ryg

“Characterizing the Clinical Adoption of Medical AI Devices through U.S. Insurance Claims” by K. Wu, et al.