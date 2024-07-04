A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available

The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 2, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

“What We Want to Publish at NEJM AI” by A.K. Manrai, A.L. Beam and I.S. Kohane

“Prospective Evaluation of Machine Learning for Public Health Screening: Identifying Unknown Hepatitis C Carriers” by N. Dagan, et al.

“Artificial Intelligence Identifies Factors Associated with Blood Loss and Surgical Experience in Cholecystectomy” by J.G. Aklilu, et al.

“The U.S. President’s Executive Order on Artificial Intelligence” by D. Blumenthal

“Using ChatGPT to Facilitate Truly Informed Medical Consent” by F.N. Mirza