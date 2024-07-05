A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available

Hastings Center Report (vol. 54, Issue 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

“Beneath the Sword of Damocles: Moral Obligations of Physicians in a Post?Dobbs Landscape” by Anne Drapkin Lyerly, Ruth R. Faden and Michelle M. Mello

“What Is the Aim of PEDIATRIC ‘Gender?Affirming’ Care?” by Moti Gorin

“Troubling Trends in Health Misinformation Related to Gender?Affirming Care” by Stef M. Shuster and Meredithe McNamara