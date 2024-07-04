The Failure to Track Data on Stillbirths Undermines Efforts to Prevent Them

(ProPublica) – Fetal death records are often missing cause of death, race and other crucial information. ProPublica found that the problem is only getting worse.

From a public health perspective, fetal death certificates provide essential data that helps shed light on stillbirth, the death of an expected child at 20 weeks or more of pregnancy. They serve as the underpinning for much of the research on stillbirth, as well as an evaluation of care in pregnancy and delivery. Tracking the cause of death is key to understanding how to prevent stillbirth, which research shows may be possible in nearly 1 in 4 stillbirths.

ProPublica, which has spent the past two years reporting on stillbirths, has found that state and federal health agencies, lawmakers and local hospitals have failed to prioritize data collection needed to accurately track and understand stillbirth or provide parents with that critical information. Data is frequently incomplete and delayed and is sometimes inaccurate, particularly when it comes to cause of death. Data on stillbirth risk factors and race also is deficient. (Read More)