Medicare Explores a New Way to Support Caregivers of Dementia Patients

(NPR) – In hopes of easing that burden, Medicare, the federal government’s health insurance program for people 65 and over, is launching an eight-year pilot project this summer with a groundbreaking plan.

The government will pay to directly support the caregivers of people living with dementia. Medicare is betting that investing in caregivers will pay off by helping keep patients with dementia healthier and happier, without exhausting their families emotionally and financially. (Read More)