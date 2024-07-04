(Washington Post) – Officials are amplifying warnings about the risks of unregulated and sometimes illegal products advertised on social media and sold online or in vape shops.

Public health experts and officials are amplifying theirwarnings about the risks of unregulated and sometimes illegal products advertised on social media and easily purchased online or in vape shops. Some claim to contain the hallucinogenic mushroom compound psilocybin, which is legal for use in two states but illegal federally. Some productscontain potentially harmful synthetic chemicals or extracts from a sometimes-toxic mushroom known as amanita muscaria. (Read More)