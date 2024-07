A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 50, no. 7, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

“Consent to Testing for Brain Death” by Barry Lyons and Mary Donnelly

“Questioning our Presumptions about the Presumption of Capacity” by Isabel Marie Astrachan, Alexander Ruck Keene and Scott Y H Kim

“The Ethics of Coercion in mental Healthcare: The Role of structural Racism” by Mirjam Faissner and Esther Braun