A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine AI Is Now Available

The New England Journal of Medicine AI (vol. 1, no. 3, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

“Policy in Progress — The Race to Frame AI in Health Care” by I. Kohane

“To Do No Harm — and the Most Good — with AI in Health Care” by C.B. Goldberg, et al.

“How Academic Medical Centers Govern AI Prediction Tools in the Context of Uncertainty and Evolving Regulation” by P. Nong, et al.