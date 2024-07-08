For Older People Who Are Lonely, Is the Solution a Robot Friend?

(New York Times) – New York officials believe a robotic companion called ElliQ, which can discuss complicated subjects, is helping older residents feel less alone. Critics are concerned about data collection.

ElliQ, a voice-activated robotic companion powered by artificial intelligence, is part of a New York State effort to ease the burdens of loneliness among older residents. Though people can experience feelings of isolation at any age, older adults are especially susceptible as they’re more likely to be divorced or widowed and to experience declines in their cognitive and physical health. New York, like the rest of the country, is rapidly aging, and state officials have distributed free ElliQ robots to hundreds of older adults over the past two years. (Read More)