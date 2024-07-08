(National Post) – In addition to her MAID work, Wiebe runs a contraception and medical abortion clinic in Vancouver. She is one of the most prominent and prolific providers of assisted dying in Canada, the “pro-choice doctor providing peaceful deaths,” Canada’s “de facto ambassador” for the right to die. She wasn’t part of the activism that led to the decriminalization of doctor-assisted death but she was the first doctor outside of Quebec to perform a court-approved, patient-requested euthanasia, a term she dislikes. “In Canada we don’t use the word euthanasia,” she once told podcaster Mikhaila Peterson. “That’s what we use for our pets. Here, we call it assisted dying.” (Read More)