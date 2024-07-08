STD’s Jumped Nearly a Quarter Among Seniors During the Pandemic

(Axios) – What they found: Sexually transmitted disease diagnoses overall rose roughly 5% among commercially insured patients from 2020 to 2023, according to an analysis of FAIR Health’s repository of 47 billion commercial health care claim records.

Patients aged 65 and older saw the largest increase (24%) in STD diagnoses during that period, per the claims, which include people covered by Medicare Advantage plans. (Read More)