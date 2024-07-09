OpenAI and Arianna Huffington Are Working Together on an ‘AI Health Coach’

(The Verge) – AI leaders are increasingly optimistic about the technology’s potential in the health sector, especially when it comes to personalized bots that can comprehend and address individual health concerns.

OpenAI and Arianna Huffington are now jointly fundingthe development of an “AI health coach” through Thrive AI Health. In a Time magazine op-ed, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Huffington stated that the bot will be trained on “the best peer-reviewed science” alongside “the personal biometric, lab, and other medical data you’ve chosen to share with it.” (Read More)