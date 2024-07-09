A Story of Perseverance: An Interview with Matthew Porteus

(GEN) – Porteus is a scientific co-founder of CRISPR Therapeutics, the company that launched the exa-cel CRISPR trial that culminated in the approval of Casgevy in December 2023. With the latest companies he has co-founded—first Graphite Bio, now Kamau Therapeutics— Porteus remains steadfast in translating the promise of homologous recombination to the benefit of patients with sickle cell disease.

In this wide-ranging interview with GEN editorial director Kevin Davies, PhD, Porteus candidly discusses some of the scientific milestones along his 25-year genome editing journey, including an update on the clinical translation of homologous recombination to treat patients with sickle cell disease. (Read More)