Rich People Freeze Themselves, and Fortunes, for Future Revival

(Bloomberg via Yahoo!) – Nobody wants to come back from the dead poor. Luckily for the rich, making wealth immortal is more solvable than reversing death.

Estate attorneys are creating trusts aimed at extending wealth until people who get cryonically preserved can be revived, even if it’s hundreds of years later. These revival trusts are an emerging area of law built on a tower of assumptions. Still, they’re being taken seriously enough to attract true believers and merit discussion at industry conferences. (Read More)