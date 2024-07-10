Rare Voice Box Transplant Helps Cancer Patient Speak Again, Part of Pioneering Study

(ABC News) – A Massachusetts man can speak again after surgeons removed his cancerous voice box and replaced it with a donated one, a pioneering move

Transplants of the so-called voice box are extremely rare, and normally aren’t an option for people with active cancer. Marty Kedian is only the third person in the U.S. ever to undergo a total larynx transplant – the others, years ago, because of injuries – and one of a handful reported worldwide. (Read More)