(New York Times) – The health care system in Houston, where more than a million customers lack power, was overwhelmed because some patients couldn’t be discharged amid a punishing heat wave.

A searing heat wave that has engulfed much of the western United States for over a week will continue to bring dangerously high temperatures through Saturday before sliding east to the central and eastern U.S. by Sunday.

The situation is especially pressing in Texas, where, two days after Hurricane Beryl left millions without power, officials began moving patients into a temporary field hospital in Houston’s massive sports complex on Wednesday. (Read More)